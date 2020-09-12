Mahesh Babu and Trivikram - Too much Hype & Confusion!

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas worked in the past for two films. Athadu and Khaleja are the movies that came in their combination. Athadu became a big blockbuster but Khaleja did not do well.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram want to do a new movie together and the news of the same is doing rounds for a long time. All of a sudden, a web news portal announced that a film in the combination is taking shape. But, the fact is that it is just a rumour. Trivikram is completely occupied with the script works of NTR's film.

After that, he might team up with Ram Charan. Venkatesh's film is also in the pipeline. Mahesh is also waiting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata to begin. Looking at their commitments, there are very less chances for the duo to come up with a film.