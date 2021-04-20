Mahesh Babu demanded Trivikram for a family entertainer script?

Trivikram who was initially supposed to work with Jr NTR for "NTR30" has moved on from the project and he is set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu for his next project. Mahesh and Trivikram project is expected to be announced on 20th May, which marks superstar Krishna's birthday.



Now the latest buzz in film circles was Mahesh Babu has asked Trivikram to come up with a family entertainer subject. He knows this genre is a strong suite of Trivikram and he wants the latter to stick to his strengths. The "Jalsa" director's last film "Ala Vaikunthapurramulo" was an out and out family entertainer and it went on a rampage at the box office. He will be following a similar strategy for his next with Mahesh Babu as well.

Mahesh–Trivikram project will be a wholesome family entertainer and it is expected to hit the theatres next summer which is an optimal season for such films.