Mahesh Babu feels as honor lending voice to Mufasa

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu takes center stage as the voice of the iconic Mufasa in the Telugu-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Set for a grand release on December 20, 2024, the visually captivating live-action film follows the phenomenal success of the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Joining Mahesh Babu are industry legends Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, Ali as Timon, Satyadev voicing Taka, and Ayyappa P. Sharma as Kiros, creating an exceptional voice cast for the Telugu audience. Directed by Academy Award-winning Barry Jenkins, the film blends live-action techniques with photorealistic CGI to narrate Mufasa’s rise to becoming the king of the Pride Lands.

Expressing his excitement, Mahesh Babu said, “Mufasa is one of the most iconic characters ever. It's a dream come true for me. The way he cares for his family resonates deeply with me. I can’t wait for people to watch me play him.” He added, “It’s truly an honor. Every generation loves Mufasa, and I am thrilled for families to enjoy this experience together. It’s incredibly satisfying.”

The story follows the journey of an orphaned cub, Mufasa, his connection with the sympathetic lion Taka, and their adventures with a group of misfits. With original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a gripping narrative, Mufasa: The Lion King will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising a magical cinematic experience for all ages.