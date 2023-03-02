Mahesh Babu Flaunts Muscular Biceps with Impressive Fitness

This morning, actor Mahesh Babu shared a stunning photo on his Instagram that has left his fans in awe. The Superstar shared a candid picture of himself working out in his gym, captioned as "arm day" followed by an arm emoji.

In the photo, Mahesh looks extremely fit and lean with a mean physique. His biceps are prominently displayed and have caught everyone's attention. For the past few months, he has been training hard under celebrity trainer Minash Gabriel to prepare for his upcoming role in Trivikram's film.

Following his work with Trivikram, Mahesh will team up with SS Rajamouli, India's top filmmaker, for an action-packed adventure thriller inspired by Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones.