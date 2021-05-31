Mahesh Babu focuses on 'Birthday Treat'

Superstar Mahesh Babu was supposed to drop the teaser of his new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata today but unfortunately, the film unit postponed it citing that it is not the right time to give updates. Parasuram Petla is the film's director. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady.

We are now hoping that the film unit will release the teaser in August. On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday in August, the film unit might release the teaser. By then, the makers will begin the shoot and will have more footage to cut a proper teaser of the film. Though the fans are disappointed, they are happy in a way that Mahesh took the right decision in the right time.

As of now, Mahesh is also planning to shoot for Trivikram's film simultaneously. The complete details of the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more updates on the movie.