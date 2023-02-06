Mahesh Babu Gives His Take on Writer Padmabhushan's

A small-budget movie named Writer Padmabhushan has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and is doing well at the box office. This film, which stars Suhas in the lead role, has won the hearts of many and now the Tollywood Superstar, Mahesh Babu, has shown his appreciation for the film and its success.

Mahesh Babu watched the movie and was impressed with what he saw. He took to his Twitter account to express his thoughts and wrote, "Enjoyed watching Writer Padmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! A must-watch for families! Loved Suhas' performance in the film!" He also shared a picture of himself with the team behind Writer Padmabhushan and it has since been circulating all over the internet.

Enjoyed watching #WriterPadmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! ❤️ A must-watch for families! Loved @ActorSuhas' performance in the film!



Congratulations @SharathWhat, @anuragmayreddy, @prasanthshanmuk & the entire team on its huge success 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/yCg2MEKpiY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2023

The appreciation post from the star actor has brought a great deal of joy and happiness to the team behind the movie. They are on cloud nine and relishing in this special moment. Tina Shilparaj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Gouri Priya Reddy, and others played significant roles in this family drama, which was directed by Shanmukh Prashanth and produced by Chai Bisket Films in collaboration with Lahari Films.



Writer Padmabhushan is a film that showcases a heartwarming story about a family. The film's climax is particularly noteworthy and has been praised by audiences and Mahesh Babu alike. Suhas, who plays the lead role, has been acknowledged for his exceptional performance in the film. This film is a must-watch for families, as it promotes positive values and showcases the importance of family.



Overall, Writer Padmabhushan is a movie that is receiving a lot of attention for its engaging story, talented cast, and impressive production. The appreciation from Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu only adds to the film's success and is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team behind the movie.

