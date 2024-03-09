Live
- India, Bangladesh border officials agree to settle issues 'amicably'
- BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi celebrates its first Maha Shivratri festival
- ‘Maitri Setu’ between Tripura and B’desh to be operational soon: Tripura CM
- 71st Miss World: Kriti Sanon makes splashing entry in green on Red Carpet
- Randeep Hooda flaunts clean-shaven look for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' promos
- Hansika Motwani surprises fans with her pink-saree look
- Open to constructive suggestions from BJP on water crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar
- FPIs turning steady buyers in March
- India making headlines in supply chain localisation across industries: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan President for second time
Just In
Mahesh Babu looks suave in new photoshoot, wife Namrata drops fire emoji
Mahesh Babu set pulses racing on Saturday as he unveiled a glimpse of his latest photoshoot, exuding suavity in a stylish flannel shirt.
Mumbai: Mahesh Babu set pulses racing on Saturday as he unveiled a glimpse of his latest photoshoot, exuding suavity in a stylish flannel shirt.
The Tollywood superstar's charismatic persona was showered with admiration from his wife and actressNamrata Shirodkar, who dropped a fiery comment.
The 'Murari' star took to Instagram, and shared photos, wherein he can be seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt. Mahesh is a vision to behold in his messy hair look.
The post is captioned as: "Through the lens..." His wife Namrata dropped fire emojis in the comment section.
A fan wrote: "Gangster turned into romantic". Another said: "handsome hunk", while one commented: "heartthrob".
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh was last seen in Telugu action drama 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas.