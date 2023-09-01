Mahesh Babu looks super fit in his recent picture

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a fitness freak, and he never misses out on his gym sessions. In his recent interviews also, Mahesh used to open up about his workout and diet charts. Recently, Mahesh has developed a habit of posting his gym videos and pics, and now the actor has once again posted his picture from the gym, which is going viral.

In the picture, Mahesh Babu is seen with his gym trainers. The actor is looking super fit and handsome in this latest picture. Mahesh Babu captioned the post “The beast recipe.” Well, Mahesh, indeed, has cast some magical spell over the audiences with his charming looks. Netizens and fans are going gaga over the image, and they feel that these workout sessions are for Rajamouli’s film with the “Maharshi” actor.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu’s next release is “Guntur Kaaram,” which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film is scheduled for Sankranti 2024 release.



