Mahesh Babu Nods To Back The Next Project Of Mem Famous Team

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu watched the premier show of Sumanth Prabhas's Mem Famous and dropped his positive review on the Twitter page… Even the producer of this movie Sharath Chandra thanked Mahesh Babu and asked him to support for their next project which will also have Sumanth Prabhas as the lead actor. To his surprise, Mahesh Babu welcomed his request with stated that he would be happy to support the young talent…

Let us check out this interesting discussion between Mahesh and Sumanth…

Just watched #MemFamous! Brilliant film!! ❤️❤️ Blown away by the performances of each and every actor in the film, especially writer, director and actor @SumanthPrabha_s - what a talent! The visuals, background score and all the crafts sit perfectly. Can’t believe a bunch of… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 25, 2023

Mahesh first dropped his review of Mem Famous movie and applauded the makers and the actors for coming up with a brilliant film…

Sir, bigg thanks!! We’re elated and super thankful that you watched and loved our film😀🔥💥🙏 We’re planning our next film with @SumanthPrabha_s and it’ll be amazing, and it’ll be an absolute honour if @GMBents can produce it as well sir!! It’ll be wonderful to work together… https://t.co/3dBR17XxTq — Sharath Chandra (@SharathWhat) May 25, 2023

Sharath thanked him by jotting down, “Sir, bigg thanks!! We’re elated and super thankful that you watched and loved our film. We’re planning our next film with @SumanthPrabha_s and it’ll be amazing, and it’ll be an absolute honour if @GMBents can produce it as well sir!! It’ll be wonderful to work together again!! It’ll be next level”.

Done @SharathWhat! @GMBents will be more than happy to back this young talent! 😊 https://t.co/9Go4EaKgCI — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 25, 2023

Mahesh dropped his reply and stated that it will be a happy moment for them to back the young talent…

Me and our entire team are dancing with happiness right now sirrr!! 😍😍 This is super encouraging for us! The young team will scale to great heights with this and is a great boost for all of us! 💥 Super excited, thankful, and soo much love for you sir 🤗❤️🙏 https://t.co/7TOP3wFMmN — Sharath Chandra (@SharathWhat) May 25, 2023

Sharath once again thanked him by jotting down, “Me and our entire team are dancing with happiness right now sirrr!! This is super encouraging for us! The young team will scale to great heights with this and is a great boost for all of us! Super excited, thankful, and soo much love for you sir”.

Well, this discussion between Mahesh Babu and Sarath also made the netizens happy as this way, Sumanth’s next project is also announced ahead of his Mem Famous release itself…

Mem Famous movie bagged U/A censor certificate and the ticket price is also just Rs 99… This movie is directed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also has Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Mem Famous will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023…