Mahesh Babu not involving in film production?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is finally into the production. After producing his own movies under his home banner, Mahesh Babu has now started producing films with other heroes. Adivi Sesh is playing the lead role in the movie. Titled Major , the movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Interestingly, Mahesh is not much concerned about the production of the movie. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata is looking out the production activities of the movie. Apparently, Mahesh Babu liked the team that is doing the movie Major.

Major is one of the interesting films that tells the life of an army major Unnikrishnan, who lost life in Mumbai terror attacks. From whatever Adivi Sesh revealed recently, Mahesh Babu seemed to have not involved in the film production and his partners are taking care of it.