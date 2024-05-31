Mahesh Babu remembers Superstar Krishna on his birth anniversary

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father, the legendary Superstar Krishna. In a heartfelt post, Mahesh shared a photo of a young Krishna, his eyes twinkling with youthful charm. The caption simply read, "Happy Birthday Dad," followed by a poignant, "I miss you so much." The tweet resonated deeply, stirring emotions and going viral on social media.



Krishna, a towering figure in Telugu cinema, passed away in November 2022 due to a heart attack. This profound loss led Mahesh Babu to take a six-month break from films. He recently returned to the silver screen with ‘Guntur Karam,’ a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. While the movie received mixed reviews, with some criticising the execution despite an intriguing story, it reportedly garnered over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in this project.



The future, however, holds immense excitement for Mahesh Babu fans. He is gearing up for his 29th film, an action-packed adventure thriller helmed by the illustrious director S.S. Rajamouli. Speculation is rife that an update on this highly anticipated project might be revealed on Krishna's birthday, but it seems the official announcement is slated for a later date, possibly coinciding with Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9th.



This upcoming film promises a significant transformation for Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest a complete overhaul of his look and physique, with a focus on gaining muscle mass. Sudheer Babu, during promotions for his film ‘Haromhara,’ hinted at Mahesh Babu's rigorous workout regime and special diet to achieve this transformation. Fans can expect to see Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen avatar in this Rajamouli directorial.



Adding to the buzz, rumours abound about a stellar cast. Names like Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, and Devdatta Nage (known for his role in "Adipurush") are being tossed around for pivotal roles. The whispers of a Rs 1000 crore budget further amplify the sheer scale and grandeur of this project.



With S.S. Rajamouli at the helm, Vijayendra Prasad crafting an Indiana Jones-inspired adventure story, and Keeravani composing the music, this Mahesh Babu starrer has all the makings of an epic cinematic experience. The wait promises to be well worth it.

