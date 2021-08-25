Mahesh Babu to come up with sports drama?

Director Anil Ravipudi, who already delivered a blockbuster with Mahesh Babu last year with "Sarileru Neekevvaru", is expected to team up with this "Pokiri" actor for another film. Now the expectations on their second project are reaching heights among fans.



The latest buzz in film circles is that Mahesh Babu will be seen in the role of a cricket coach in Ravipudi's film. Anil Ravipudi, who portrayed Mahesh as an Army officer in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', is picking a different genre this time and he is preparing a pan-India range script for Mahesh.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. On the other side, Anil Ravipudi is currently working on his upcoming film "F3".