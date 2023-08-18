Mahesh Babu turns emotional after the death of his pet Pluto; shares a touching picture

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared this touching picture with his pet dog Pluto who died recently. The picture was clicked sometime back when Pluto was hale and hearty. Mahesh also posted three red hearts as he bid goodbye to his companion of 7 long years one last time.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata and daughter Sitara took to Instagram and revealed that Pluto died recently and shared heartfelt notes along with lovely pictures of Pluto. “We will miss you Pluto in our hearts forever and always,” Namrata posted. And Sitara wrote, “I’ll miss u so much. u made it 7 years u beast.” Mahesh and his family members adored Pluto so much and used to share his pictures on Instagram occasionally.







