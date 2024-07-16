Mahesh Babu's ‘Murari’ to Re-Release on His Birthday

On August 9th, Mahesh Babu's birthday promises to be an eventful day for fans, with exciting updates on his upcoming projects. Speculation is rife that an official announcement regarding Mahesh Babu's collaboration with director Rajamouli will be made on this auspicious day.

Adding to the celebration, Mahesh Babu's blockbuster hit ‘Murari’ is set to re-release in theaters after nearly 23 years. Originally directed by Krishna Vamshi, ‘Murari’ captivated audiences with its musical family entertainment theme and earned critical acclaim, including three Nandi Awards. Mahesh Babu's performance in the film won him accolades, including the prestigious Nandi Award for Special Jury.

‘Murari,’ which marked Sonali Bendre's debut in Tollywood opposite Mahesh Babu, became a significant milestone in the actor's career, establishing him firmly in the hearts of family audiences. The film's soundtrack by Mani Sharma remains memorable, with chart-topping songs that included a unique moment where Mahesh Babu lent his voice for the song ‘Bangaru Kalla Buzzammo’.

Ahead of the re-release, preparations are underway for a grand screening across more than three hundred theaters in Telugu states and overseas, making it a nostalgic treat for fans worldwide.

Mahesh Babu's recent appearance with a stylish long hairdo at Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding sparked rumors of a similar look in Rajamouli's upcoming adventure action thriller, speculated to be in the vein of Indiana Jones. Reports suggest Mahesh Babu might portray a dual role in this highly anticipated collaboration.