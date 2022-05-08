Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Gets A U/A Censor Certificate

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Thus SVP mania is all over and the makers are also treating the fans of this Dookudu star by unveiling interesting updates from the movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers also completed the censor formalities and shared the certificate on social media… The movie got a U/A certificate from the board and thus, it is a complete entertainer!



Along with sharing the censor certificate, the makers also wrote, "We are all set to witness your Love in Theaters as you enjoy Super @urstrulyMahesh's MENTAL MASS SWAG on the Big Screens from May 12 #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1 @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MythriOfficial @saregamasouth".

The complete mass song "Ma Ma Mahesha…" is trending all over and garnered more than 10 million views in a few hours…

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section. The editing section is being handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!