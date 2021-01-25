It is a big day for all the Tollywood movie buffs… Just now we came to know about the release date of Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' movie release date. Now, another big news is awaiting for us!!! Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkarau Vaari Paata' shooting gets commenced today…

The lead actress of the movie Keerthy Suresh shares this happy news with all her fans by dropping the awesome short video along with the announcement on her Twitter page…





Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, Kannada film industry's ace actor Kichha Sudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie.

Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. After the blockbuster hit of Mahesh's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', this movie is one of the most-awaited flicks in Tollywood.