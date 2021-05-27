Mahesh Babu's team disappoints fans!

Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the update from the actor on Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the 31st of this month. But, things are not going well for the same. The actor has decided not to give any updates on 31st may and his team has officially confirmed the same. Mahesh Babu's team released a statement saying that its not the right time to give out any updates.



The statement read, "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and falseful news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then - stay safe and take care."



With this, we are not going to expect any update from team Sarkaru Vaari Paata on May 31st.

