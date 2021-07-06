Mahesh gives bulk dates for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Parshuram whose recent outing, 'Geetha Govindam' turned out to be a blockbuster is currently busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Starring superstar Mahesh Babu, the director has kick-started this project after taking a 3 months gap from his previous film.



Touted to be a political entertainer that will have corruption as the background, the makers are all set to run from the shooting of the film and rumors are rife that the shooting will take place for the next 3 months. After wrapping up this project as soon as possible, Mahesh Babu will join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas



Keerthy Suresh plays the romantic interest of Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Action King Arjun is playing a key role as a police officer in the movie. Thaman S is the music director of the movie. More details about the film will be out soon.

