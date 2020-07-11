Mahesh & Keerthy to play as lead pair

Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu always goes with sartorial subjects and makes his audience stick to the seats with his socio-family entertainers. Although, a few of his movies bombed at the box office, it didn't affect his craze at ticket windows. Right from the beginning of his career, this 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' hero always picked new subjects and encouraged the directors to come up with the original ones.

We all know that Mahesh will be next seen in Parashuram's 'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata'. Although, the shooting has not yet started due to lockdown norms, the producers are finalising the cast and crew for the movie. Coming to the lead actress role, Mahesh and his team zeroed in on ace actress raising the hype on this flick.

Right from the announcement of this movie, all the eyes of movie buffs were on the lead lady selection. Well, making our wait a fruitful one, makers roped in our dear 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh to essay the role of the lead actress in this movie.

According to sources, Keerthy would be playing the role of a 'Bank Manager' in this movie. As this movie comes after the Mahesh Babu's blockbuster flick 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', the audience has high expectations on it and thus all the eyeballs are pinned on young director Parashuram.

Keerthy is busy with a handful of projects. Her recent outing 'Penguin' made all the audience fall for her ace acting skills. Coming to Sarkaaru Vaari Pata movie, audience will get a chance to witness a new pair on the big screens. Both Mahesh and Keerthy are ace actors and thus we need to see how their chemistry works on the screens.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie is going to deal with the subject of huge financial scam. Thus our dear hero Mahesh is all set to solve a few financial scams which create hassles in the life of common people. Now, it becomes interesting to watch how a bank manager falls in love with the lead actor.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie is going to be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments and 14 Reels Plus banners. While the music department will be handled by S S Thaman and cinematography section will be taken care by P S Vinod.