Mahesh's latest promise to Vamshi Paidipally?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently happy with his career. After scoring a big hit with Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor is now working on an exciting script. Most likely, director Parasuram will work with Mahesh for his next film. Meanwhile, Vamshi Paidipally who was supposed to work with Mahesh is disappointed but hoped to get a chance with Mahesh again after Parasuram's film.

The industry sources reveal that Mahesh will work with Rajamouli.

Vamshi currently has only one script on hand but Mahesh disliked it. Vamshi wants to make changes and pitch it again to Mahesh. But, it might not happen now. Mahesh and Vamshi bonded well during the time of Maharshi and it seems that Mahesh recently made a promise to Vamshi.

Even if he could not work with Vamshi, Mahesh promised him that he will produce a film with the director and asked him to focus on preparing a good script.