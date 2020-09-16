Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Satellite, Digital Rights Sold, Price Details Inside

Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu starrer "Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is back in the news. And guess what? What we are going to say now will definitely make the Telugu superstar's fans happy.

We hear that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been sold for a huge sum even before the commencement of the shooting of the movie. The star's earlier film 'Sarileru Neekevaru' was a huge hit and earned a lot of moolah at the box office.

The shooting of "Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was held up due to coronavirus and the team team is now gearing up to resume the shooting. We hear that the demand for satellite and digital rights of Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has touched the skies.

The first look of this movie has already been released. Reliable sources say that the digital and satellite rights of this film have been sold for a whopping 35 crores.

Usually, films are sold to digital platforms and satellite TV channels just before its release but with respect to this Mahesh Babu's movie has set a new record. This sale amount is exclusive of sale of dubbing rights in Hindi and other rights.

This is said to be the highest sum earned for any Mahesh Babu movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parashuram of 'Geeta Govindam' fame. The music for this movie will be scored by S. Thaman while the camera work will be handled by P S Vinod. The production cost of this movie is shared by Mahesh Babu's JMB Entertainment, Mythri Movie makers, 14 reels plus.

The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had aimed to release this movie during summer of 2021, but due to Corona, the movie may get released in October 2021. Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame is touted to be playing the lead role in this movie and this will be her first venture with Mahesh Babu.

Previously there was also speculation about Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who was seen in Mahesh's Bharath Ane Nenu working in this movie, but the latest we hear is that Keerthy Suresh has bagged the roles.

We also got to know that we will see one more heroine in this movie. This will be the 27th movie of Prince Mahesh Babu.