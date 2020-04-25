Mahesh's secret charity to Prakash Raj?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently happy in his own space now. The actor is chilling at home and has been spending quality time with the wife as well as children. Mahesh Babu will next act in a movie, directed by Parasuram.

On the other side, we have come to know that Mahesh Babu is extending his charity works without any promotion. Already, he donated money to Corona Crisis Charity, CM relief funds of both the Telugu states. Apart from that, he also sent some money to the Prakash Raaj foundation.

Versatile actor Prakash Raj revealed the same. The actor has been extending his support to a lot of families. In the process,he revealed that he would even take a loan to continue helping them. It is when he told that Mahesh Babu also sent him some money for the charity.

Prakash Raj and Mahesh worked together in many movies and they always share a great bonding.