Major Movie Vizag Premiere Got Standing Ovation

Despite organizing promotional events and boasting about their movie in front of the public, the Major movie team has shown the premier show to the public at Vizag. It is, in fact, a challenging thing to do these days, especially for a small budgeted film. Besides, Vishakapatnam, Adavi Sesh, and the team planned the premiere shows in around 10 major cities across the country. The premiere of Major was screened in Sharat theatre at Vizag.

The response to the show was tremendous from the audience who watched it. After the screening, people appreciated the whole team for their excellent efforts in making the film. The audience expressed that the technical aspects, the hard-hitting emotional drama, and the thrilling action are the film's highlights. The Major movie is scheduled to hit the screens on 3rd June 2022 by GMB Entertainment, Sony Pictures India, and A Plus S Entertainment.