In an Independence Day event, actor Adivi Sesh and the 'Major' team hosted a screening at Aparna Cinemas. The gathering was a heartfelt tribute to both the film and the patriotic spirit of the day. 'Major,' which chronicles the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been acclaimed for its compelling portrayal of bravery and sacrifice.

The screening saw enthusiastic participation from fans and film buffs, proving the film's growing popularity. The event was a celebration of 'Major' and a reflection of the film's powerful impact on audiences. The hashtag #Indialovesmajor has been trending.