Makers creates hype on ‘Eagle’

Sankranti 2024 is set to witness a crowded box office with multiple releases, and among them is Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's "Eagle," an action thriller directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by People Media Factory.

The makers have officially announced that the storm of "Eagle" will hit theaters from January 13th. With this announcement, they indirectly conveyed a message not to underestimate the film. It's reminiscent of the strategy employed during the release of People Media Factory's previous production, "Dhamaka," which turned out to be a massive hit in Ravi Teja's career. The confidence and assurance of success for "Eagle" are creating a buzz among Ravi Teja's fans, generating anticipation for the film's release.

"Eagle" features Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar as the female leads, with Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and others in vital roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and Karthik Ghattamaneni serves as both the director and editor of the film. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of "Eagle" in theaters.