Makers of 'SSR' plans an event in Chennai

Natural star Nani whose recent outing 'Tuck Jagadish' turned out to be a disaster the box office has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

The recently released trailer has been receiving a thumping response from the audience. Featuring Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads, 'Taxiwala' Fame Rahul Sankrityan is helming the project. The movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 24th and the movie unit has been busy with the promotions of the film. But on the other hand, the director of the film is currently busy with the post-production works of the movie in Chennai. So, the director even missed the royal event of the film that took place recently. However, Rahul Sankrityan will be there for the Chennai event of the film and the team is planning to give out some interviews to Tamil media.

They are also planning to address the press in Kerala. The makers have been claiming the Sham singer Roy is an universal subject which will connect to all sections of the audience with language not being a barrier.