Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser

Pawan Kalyan’s “OG” has tremendous expectations all over. The fact that Pawan Kalyan’s fan Sujeet is directing this gangster action drama and this is the direct film that Pawan Kalyan is doing in a long time.



The makers already stated that the teaser will arrive on September 2 on account of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. As there was no further update from the makers, fans started asking the production house to provide some info. The production house has commented that fans can expect never before high on September 2.

Sujeet’s “Sahoo” teaser cut is among the best, and even Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan went gaga over it. This project marks the Tollywood debut of Emraan Hashmi. Danayya produces this Sujeet directorial under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead, while Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy are playing other vital roles. Thaman was roped in to score music this gangster drama.