Makers to add an Item song in 'Pushpa' first part

Tollywood: Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to release his upcoming movie 'Pushpa' in two parts. Directed by Sukumar, the expectations are sky-high on this high-budget pan-Indian action entertainer.

The shooting of the first part of the movie is already completed and only a couple of scenes are still in pending. Now, an interesting update about the movie is that the makers are planning to add an item song in the first part of the movie. But the heroine to shake the leg with Bunny is yet to be finalized. On the other hand, the makers also clarified that the second part of the movie will also hit the theatres in a very short time after the release of the first part.



The makers are super confident about the outcome of the movie. Allu Arjun is going to be seen in a never seen before kind of look in this movie which is going to revolve around and red Sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this flick.

