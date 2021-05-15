Makers to bring star heroine for 'Pushpa'

From 'Arya' to 'Rangasthalam', director Sukumar has come up with some mind-blowing concepts. Now, the expectations of his upcoming venture 'Pushpa' are also sky-high.

Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the movie is going to be a rustic rural drama that will get released in two parts. The audience has been expecting a mass special number in the movie and as expected Devi Sri Prasad who is composing tunes for this Pan Indian movie is onboard preparing a massy special item number. The makers are in search of a star heroine in this item song. It seems like Sukumar and Co have been considering the names like Disha Patani or Pooja Hegde.



We have to wait and see which actress will gain the opportunity to shake their leg with Bunny in this movie.

