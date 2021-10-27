Malayalam actor as a villain for Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is romancing Kiara Advani in their next film, directed by popular filmmaker Shankar. Tentatively titled RC15, the movie's shoot will begin with a song. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the post-production works were carried out. Now, there is an interesting rumor about the film's lead antagonist.



As per the reports, Suresh Gopi is going to play the baddie in the film. Suresh Gopi is a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry. He earlier worked with director Shankar for an interesting film 'I'.



Now, the duo is set to reunite after a long time. The film unit will officially confirm the development soon. The film also features Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and others.



Thaman S is the film's music director and Dil Raju is producing this prestigious film.