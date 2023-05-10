Malayalam Beauty Aparna Das Joins The Cast Of Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej’s 4th Film

Tollywood’s young actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej is all set to hit the screen with his 4th movie. He already bagged the biggest hit with Uppena with his debut movie itself and his next two movies also bagged decent status at the ticket windows. Now, he picked a complete unique role for his fourth movie and it has glam doll Sreeleela as the lead actress. Off late, the makers also introduced another lead actress Aparna Das who is a popular Malayali actress. Her first look poster is unveiled and she is introduced as Vajra Kaleshwari Devi.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Excited to announce that @aparnaDasss will be making her Telugu cinema debut as "Vajra Kaleshwari Devi" in #PVT04. Congratulations on your recent blockbuster #Dada, We're thrilled to have you on board”.

Aparna looked classy in the poster sporting a salwar. She is all smiling and as essaying a prominent role in the movie. This movie also has Joju George in a pivotal role.

The earlier released poster showcased Vaisshnav Tej from the backside of a fence which is set with fire. Dhamaka beauty who is now the latest sensation of Tollywood, is roped in as the lead actress of this action drama. In all three movies he owned a lover boy image but now, all his fans will witness his action mode in the fourth one.

PVT04 movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Reddy and is produced by Naga Vamsi and Trivikram’s wife Sowjanya under the Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Going with the plot, it seems a little unique as Vaisshnav will be seen as Ravanasura's follower Rudra Kaleshwarudu. He will be in a complete mass look and the concept teaser which was unveiled earlier showcased the same thing!