‘Malli Malli’ Song Promo From Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Agent’ Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young and talented actor Akhil Akkineni is not only an actor but also a trained cricketer. He is showing off his prowess in the CCL league and already bagged the first win for his team being 'Man Of The Match'. He also dedicated the win to the late Taraka Ratna who passed away on 19th February. The late actor was also a good cricketer and never misses a chance in participating in the CCL league. As Akhil is all set to hit the theatres with his Agent movie this summer, the digital promotions already started to show off their magic. Off late, the makers dropped the promo of the first single "Malli Malli…" and treated the music lovers…

Even Akhil and director Surender Reddy shared the promo of the song and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, the filmmaker also wrote, "The #AGENT Musical blast begins with a Love mission. Here's the promo of #MalliMalli #AgentFirstSingle Launch Tomorrow @ 7:03 PM in Twitter Space".

The song is all melodious and is a hip-hop Tamizha musical… The picturesque locations and animated elements made the promo worth watching. The lead actors Akhil and Sakshi looked cool in their modern appeals. The full song will be unveiled tomorrow @ 7:03 PM.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it's just amazing and Akhil is seen in terrific appeal holding the best side of him. He will be introduced by Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie. He describes him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Casting Details:

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Akhil Akkineni

• Sakshi Vaidya

• Dino Morea as God

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

















































































A few days ago, the makers also locked in the release date and it will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023…