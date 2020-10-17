Mallu beauty for Balakrishna-Boyapati film

Nandamuri Balakrishna is working with Boyapati Srinu for the third time. The yet to be titled film is currently under the production stage. The interesting reports reveal to us that the film unit finalized a heroine for the film already.

As per the buzz, Mallu heroine Prayaga Martin is on board to play the leading lady in the movie. Prayaga Martin made her debut as a child artist in 2009 in Malayalam cinema. She later acted in different Malayalam and Tamil films. Pissassu is one film that brought her a lot of recognition.

The reports confirm that two more heroines along with Pragya will be a part of the project. A senior heroine is also going to be seen with Balakrishna in the film. The film's teaser that came out long back has impressed everyone. Thaman scores the music for the film. Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the producer.