Manchu Manoj Drops A 'Thank You' Note As He Received Amazing Response For 'What The Fish' Title Poster

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Manchu Manoj is away from the big screens for the past six years. He was last seen in the 'Okkadu Migiladu' movie which was released in 2017. Off late, he announced his new movie 'What The Fish' and shared the title poster too on social media. As the poster is all awesome and completely animated one, it received a great response. So, Manoj penned a 'Thank You' note and showed off his gratitude…

Thank you everyone for blessing us with all your Unconditional love ❤️ Will not let ur expectations down and I promise #WhatTheFish will surely be much crazier than you all expect 🤗 Keep this energy coming 🙏🏻 love you all to my fullest 🙏🏼❤️#WhatTheFish ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/aMeFOlZ5XG pic.twitter.com/QqUKJGnvMj — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) January 20, 2023

Along with sharing the note, he also wrote, "Thank you everyone for blessing us with all your Unconditional love. Will not let ur expectations down and I promise #WhatTheFish will surely be much crazier than you all expect. Keep this energy coming love you all to my fullest #WhatTheFish".

The note reads, "MANOJ MANCHU

To those who have always loved me unconditionally, stayed patient with me, and stood by my side through good and bad times

I have been missing from the film industry for a very long time but I genuinely appreciate all the love and support I have received over the years. The affection and attention you have shown me must now be returned.

This is the moment I want to cherish with you as you all are an integral part of me, I'm back with my upcoming movie, #WhatTheFish. As soon as you watch it in theatres, you'll all experience an incredible ride all thanks to this thrilling and outrageous movie.

I owe this to all the people who have supported and encouraged me all along. Love you all with all my heart and soul

MM".

Speaking about the title poster, Manoj's face is not shown but a few foreigners are seen riding bikes and a car creating an action sequence aura.

What The Fish movie is directed by Varun Korukonda and is produced under the 6ix cinemas banner. He pulled the attention with the tagline 'Manam Manam Barampuram' and took the excitement bar to the next level.