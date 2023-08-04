Live
- Poor should be given houses in their respective areas, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
Manchu Manoj in ideas to host a talk show; here are the details
It has been over five years since we last saw the Rocking Star Manchu Manoj on the big screen. Recently, the Manchu actor married Bhuma Mounika Reddy, the daughter of the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy. The actor currently has “Aham Brahmasmi,” “What The Fish,” and another movie in the pipeline, all at different stages of production.
Now, an intriguing buzz about the actor has surfaced on social media. According to reports, Manchu Manoj is set to host a talk show for the budding OTT platform, ETV Win. What’s even more captivating is that the renowned production banner, People Media Factory, will be producing the show, with shooting set to start soon. Further details about the show will be updated in this space.
