Manchu Manoj in ideas to host a talk show; here are the details

It has been over five years since we last saw the Rocking Star Manchu Manoj on the big screen. Recently, the Manchu actor married Bhuma Mounika Reddy, the daughter of the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy. The actor currently has “Aham Brahmasmi,” “What The Fish,” and another movie in the pipeline, all at different stages of production.

Now, an intriguing buzz about the actor has surfaced on social media. According to reports, Manchu Manoj is set to host a talk show for the budding OTT platform, ETV Win. What’s even more captivating is that the renowned production banner, People Media Factory, will be producing the show, with shooting set to start soon. Further details about the show will be updated in this space.