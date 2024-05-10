Manchu Vishnu's dream project ‘Kannappa’ generates buzz with 'Prabhas' surprise entry

Manchu Vishnu, a leading Telugu star, is currently filming his dream project, ‘Kannappa.’ The movie has already garnered significant attention, and the recent addition of Prabhas to the cast has sent fans into a frenzy.



Vishnu took to social media to share a captivating photo featuring Prabhas on set. The photo, showcasing only Prabhas' legs adorned with tiger skin, has piqued the audience's curiosity, leaving them eagerly speculating about his role. Rumours abound that Prabhas might portray Nandeeshwar, a devotee of Lord Shiva. However, an official confirmation from the production team is awaited.



Adding to the intrigue, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also recently finished filming his part in ‘Kannappa.’ Given Akshay's critically acclaimed performance as Lord Shiva in ‘Oh My God 2,’ speculation is rife that he might reprise the role in this film. The makers have yet to address this speculation.



Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, ‘Kannappa’ is a pan-India project with Vishnu himself playing the lead role. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Siva Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, and Madhubala. Vishnu recently announced the completion of the film's artwork, which involved a dedicated crew of around 800 members working for five months. Notably, a significant portion of the movie was filmed in New Zealand.



With a star-studded cast, an ambitious vision, and a hint of mystery surrounding Prabhas' role, ‘Kannappa’ is shaping up to be a highly anticipated cinematic experience.

