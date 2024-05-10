Live
- Sex video scandal: K’taka HM asks NCW to share information on threats to victim
- Back among his supporters, Kejriwal says 140 cr people have to fight against dictatorship
- BJP will win in Nagar Kurnool: BJP state spokesperson Dileep
- In Matua-dominated Ranaghat, Amit Shah slams Trinamool for opposing CAA
- Sam Pitroda row: Congress trying to convey that India is not united, says Pralhad Joshi
- Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections
- Clout of Haryana’s two Lals fades in 2024 parliamentary polls
- India’s industrial production clocks 4.9 pc growth in March
- Arrest warrant issued against ex-SIB chief in Telangana phone tapping case
- Congress hates Hindus and Hindu festivals: PM Modi
Just In
Manchu Vishnu's dream project ‘Kannappa’ generates buzz with 'Prabhas' surprise entry
Prabhas joins Manchu Vishnu's epic ‘Kannappa’. His role is under wraps but fans are buzzing with theories.
Manchu Vishnu, a leading Telugu star, is currently filming his dream project, ‘Kannappa.’ The movie has already garnered significant attention, and the recent addition of Prabhas to the cast has sent fans into a frenzy.
Vishnu took to social media to share a captivating photo featuring Prabhas on set. The photo, showcasing only Prabhas' legs adorned with tiger skin, has piqued the audience's curiosity, leaving them eagerly speculating about his role. Rumours abound that Prabhas might portray Nandeeshwar, a devotee of Lord Shiva. However, an official confirmation from the production team is awaited.
Adding to the intrigue, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also recently finished filming his part in ‘Kannappa.’ Given Akshay's critically acclaimed performance as Lord Shiva in ‘Oh My God 2,’ speculation is rife that he might reprise the role in this film. The makers have yet to address this speculation.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, ‘Kannappa’ is a pan-India project with Vishnu himself playing the lead role. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Siva Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, and Madhubala. Vishnu recently announced the completion of the film's artwork, which involved a dedicated crew of around 800 members working for five months. Notably, a significant portion of the movie was filmed in New Zealand.
With a star-studded cast, an ambitious vision, and a hint of mystery surrounding Prabhas' role, ‘Kannappa’ is shaping up to be a highly anticipated cinematic experience.