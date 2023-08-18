Manchu Vishnu’s dream project ‘Kannappa’ launches formally

“Kannappa,” the dream project of Vishnu Manchu, had its formal launch. Vishnu, who has been working on the film’s story for a long time, conducted a pooja ceremony in the divine town of Sri Kalahasti. The regular shooting will begin very soon. The film will be on a massive scale and budget. Vishnu’s father and the legendary actor Mohan Babu will bankroll “Kannappa” under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.



Mukesh Kumar Singh, who directed the Mahabharata series that aired on Star Plus, is the director of this PAN Indian film. Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon will be seen as female lead. Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad have worked on the film’s plot. Manisharma and Stephen Devasi are music composers.

Through the film, Vishnu wants to depict the significance of Kannappa and his devotion to Lord Shiva. The team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in a single schedule. Vishnu stated that top actors in the Indian film industry will be a part of “Kannappa.” Other details of the film are under wraps.



























