‘Mangalavaaram’ trailer: Breathtaking, Emotionally Resonant, Fiery!

After the intriguing 'RX 100' and the focused 'Maha Samudram', super-talented director Ajay Bhupathi is all set to make us awestruck with 'Mangalavaaram'. Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma of Mudhra Media Works and Bhupathi's A Creative Works have produced this November 17th release. Its trailer was released today by the makers.

Director Ajay Bhupathi has used specific shots to convey a certain eerie mood. Importantly, he has kept aside the need for dialogue. There is no exposition or spoon-feeding in the trailer. The viewer is left guessing about the nature of the conflict.

The backdrop is a village under siege. In the initial portions, we sense that nobody has a clue about who is unleashing periodic murders. People are scared for their lives. There is an indication that death will be not visited upon those who are virtuous.

Payal Rajput makes an entry with desire in her heart and calmness writ all over her face. Shockingly, she meets with a dark fate. The trailer ends with a shot of a woman relaxing in a bathtub in an open place. The biggest achievement of the trailer is that we feel the rush of action. The fights seem to be realistic and believable. The night shots are very well executed.

Producers Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma say that, as the trailer suggests, the film boasts top-class technical values. "Ajaneesh B Loknath, who is popular as the composer of 'Kantara', has provided extraordinary music. We are sure that, on November 17th, the audience are going to echo our excitement," they added.

The makers are planning for its worldwide grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 17th.