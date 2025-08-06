Manoj Manchu roars back with period action drama ‘David Reddy’

Rocking Star Manoj Manchu is all set to make a thunderous comeback with a historical action drama titled David Reddy. After years of being highly selective with scripts, Manoj’s new project signals a fierce and meaningful return — a film that blends rebellion, realism, and raw power.

Helmed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti and produced by Motukuri Bharath and Nallagangula Venkat Reddy under the Velvet Soul Motion Pictures banner, David Reddy is positioned as a landmark venture in Telugu cinema. The story spans the years 1897 to 1922, exploring a gripping chapter of Indian history where caste oppression collides with colonial rule. Manoj takes on a never-before-seen avatar — a bold, fearless rebel who rises from the ashes to challenge the British Empire.

In a poetic twist of fate, the announcement comes exactly 21 years after Manoj’s debut in Donga Dongadi. From a debutant to a fiery rebel shaking the empire — the journey has come full circle.

The film is currently in pre-production, but the makers have already created a buzz with the powerful title poster. Designed with cinematic flair, it transforms the name David Reddy into Manoj’s face, stamped with the striking tagline: "Born in the Madras Presidency, raised in Delhi. Now, shaking the British Empire." The visual itself sets the tone for a revolutionary tale rooted in history but made for today’s audience.