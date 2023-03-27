Manoj speaks up about his fight with Vishnu in front of the media

Manchu Manoj has spoken to the media for the first time about his recent fight with Manchu Vishnu. He stated that if you ask them, they can tell you better than he can.

There have been reports of disagreements in the Manchu family in Tollywood, and a video of Vishnu and Manoj fighting was recently leaked. The video showed visuals of Vishnu and Manoj's follower breaking into a house and fighting. After Manoj shared the video on social media, it became a hot topic among fans and media channels.

Mohan Babu intervened and got the video deleted by Manoj, but none of the other Manchu family members spoke about the matter. Recently, at the grand opening of Tollywood real star Srihari's son's first movie, Meghansh, Manoj spoke to the media and was questioned about the video.

When asked about the incident, Manchu Manoj directed reporters to a popular Telugu news channel, saying they could provide better information. When pressed further, he became serious and warned the reporters not to push the issue or he would "bite" them.

Manoj has also made other sensational posts on social media recently, urging people to fight for the truth and warning that negativity is the enemy of creativity.