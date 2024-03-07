Live
‘Market Mahalakshmi’ musical journey commences with lively track ‘Software Poraga’
'Kerintha' fame Parvateesam and debutante Praneekaanvikaa join forces in the forthcoming family entertainer, "Market Mahalakshmi." Directed by VS Mukkhesh and produced by Akhilesh Kalaru under B2P Studios, the film introduces an innovative promotional strategy, generating considerable buzz.
As the musical promotions take center stage, the lyrical video for the film's debut single, "Software Poraga," was unveiled. The vibrant and rhythmic track encapsulates the efforts of Parvateesam's character, a software professional, in his pursuit to win the heart of Praneekaanvikaa, portrayed as "Market Mahalakshmi."
The song artfully explores the humorous and playful situations encountered by the protagonist in his market-centric endeavors. With witty and catchy lyrics penned by VS Mukkhesh, the track is set to become a favorite, resonating with listeners. The groovy beats crafted by Joe Enmav and the energetic rendition by Lokeswar Edara contribute to the overall charm of this lively song.
"Market Mahalakshmi" narrates the unique love story between a software engineer and his girlfriend, a vegetable vendor. The phrase "Work From Market" is ingeniously incorporated to signify the hero's quirky efforts to woo his love interest. The film promises an engaging narrative filled with laughter and love, set against the backdrop of contrasting professions.
With the musical journey officially initiated, "Market Mahalakshmi" is gearing up for its theatrical release. The film aims to captivate audiences with its fresh approach and promises to be a delightful addition to the genre of heartwarming family entertainers.