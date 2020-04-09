Maruthi ignored Chiranjeevi's proposal?

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently having a great time on social media. With back to back tweets and posts, he is entertaining his fans and followers full time. Also, Chiranjeevi is preparing for his next film Acharya. In the meantime, Chiranjeevi is also eyeing at setting up the career of his son-in-law Kalyan Dhev. Kalyan Dhev made his debut with the film Vijetha but it did not turn out to be a massive hit.

The actor is currently busy with his second movie Super Machi. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi wanted a popular director to do a film with Kalyan Dhev. Maruthi who is very close to Mega camp is the name that Chiranjeevi put forward.

Chiranjeevi has asked Maruthi to do a film with Kalyan Dhev, says the sources. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but the reports suggest that Maruthi has politely declined the proposal since he wanted to do films with star heroes. Maruthi will certainly take up the project if Chiranjeevi asks him but if he denied the proposal, there must be some reason for the same.