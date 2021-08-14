Mass item number in Salaar

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, 'Salaar' under the direction of KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Shruti Hassan is romancing Prabhas in the movie.

An interesting update about the film is that the makers are planning to can a song very soon. We hear that the movie unit is planning to shoot the song on a large canvas and the preparations are going on regarding the same. This song will be a mass number. Ravi Basrur is the film's music director and he already worked with Neel.



Hombale Films is bankrolling this project which will release next year. On the other hand, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of 'Radhe Shyam'. Prabhas also has Adipurush and Project K on his hand right now.



Most likely, Salaar will be the first film to be wrapped up by Prabhas as Neel already signed other films.image.gif

