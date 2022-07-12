Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's energetic actor Ravi Teja is all busy with a handful of movies. He has 4-5 interesting movies in his kitty and all of them have high expectations having intriguing scripts. Well, for the first time Ravi Teja will essay the role of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) in Ramarao On Duty movie. As the film is all set to release this month, the makers began their digital promotions. Off late, they revealed the trailer release date and shared the new poster on social media…

Ravi Teja also shared the new poster and treated all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, Ravi Teja also wrote, "#RamaRaoOnDuty Trailer on July 16th".

In the poster, he is seen drinking tea and looked with an intense appeal. The makers also dropped the same poster and wrote, "Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl is all set to unleash his MASSiest avatar #RamaRaoOnDuty Trailer on July 16th #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJuly29 @directorsarat @divyanshaaaa @rajisha_vijayan @SamCSmusic @sathyaDP @sahisuresh @Cinemainmygenes @RTTeamWorks @LahariMusic".

Ramarao On Duty movie will showcase Ravi Teja as 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector' and will be seen working for the betterment of the people.

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other prominent roles in this movie.

This Sarath Mandava's directorial is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Venu Thottempudi is also part of this most-awaited movie and he is back to the big screens after 9 long years. He was last seen in the Ramachari movie and then took a long break and in this movie he is essaying the powerful role CI Murali.

Here is Venu's first look poster… Sharing it, the makers wrote, "Our favourite ever is back in a never before Powerful role Introducing #VenuThottempudi as CI Murali from #RamaRaoOnDuty #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJuly29".

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy working for Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Waltair Veerayya movies. Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.

Coming to the Dhamaka movie, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! This is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.

Earlier Ramarao On Duty was scheduled to release on 17th June, 2022 but now the movie is postponed and the new release date is 29th July, 2022!