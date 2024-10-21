Live
Just In
‘Mazaka’ team lands in Vizag for a 20-day schedule
Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for his milestone 30th film, Mazaka, directed by Dhamaka filmmaker Thrinadha Rao Nakkina. Produced by AK Entertainments,
Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for his milestone 30th film, Mazaka, directed by Dhamaka filmmaker Thrinadha Rao Nakkina. Produced by AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, and Zee Studios, with Razesh Danda as the lead producer and Balaji Gutta as co-producer, this mass entertainer is generating buzz ahead of its release.
The film’s latest shooting schedule has kicked off in Vizag, where crucial scenes featuring Sundeep Kishan and the ensemble cast will be filmed over a 20-day stretch. The production is moving at a brisk pace, aiming for a festive release during Sankranthi.
Mazaka has already sparked excitement with its first-look poster, which showcased Sundeep Kishan in a vibrant Sankranthi Bullodu avatar. The response from fans and audiences has been overwhelmingly positive, further boosting expectations for the film.
Rao Ramesh plays a significant role, while Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, known for his successful collaboration with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, is handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues. With Mazaka poised as a perfect Sankranthi outing, fans are eagerly waiting for its festive release.