Meenakshi Chaudhary poster adds excitement on ‘Guntur Kaaram’

The daily release of posters from the makers of "Guntur Kaaram" is a clever strategy to build anticipation and hype around the film, especially with each poster revealing a different aspect of the movie. The first look poster featuring actress Meenakshii Chaudhary, alongside Mahesh Babu, adds to the excitement.





Meenakshii Chaudhary looks elegant in a saree, and the inclusion of Mahesh Babu in the poster enhances the overall appeal. With Trivikram Srinivas known for featuring two female leads in his recent films, the combination of Meenakshii and Sreeleela alongside Mahesh Babu has certainly caught the attention of fans.



The announcement of the theatrical trailer's release at the pre-release event on January 6 further adds to the buzz surrounding "Guntur Kaaram." Fans can expect a glimpse of the film's overall tone, storyline, and the chemistry between the lead actors in the trailer.

The star-studded cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Rahul Ravindran, and Jayaram, among others, hints at a compelling and well-rounded cinematic experience. With Radha Krishna producing the movie under the banner of Haarika and Haasine Creations and SS Thaman as the music composer, "Guntur Kaaram" seems poised for success as it approaches its release date.