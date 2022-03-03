Meet the Khal Nayak of 'Bheemla Nayak'

Rana Duggubati, who was the show stealer as Daniel Shekar in the recent blockbuster "Bheemla Nayak" says that the original version made him feel that it was his zone film. Speaking on this, Rana says, "When I saw the 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', it made me feel that this film belongs to my zone and I called Vamsi saying I wanted to do this role."



Rana shares about his journey with "Bheemla Nayak" and his future projects with 'The Hans India'. Let's have a look into it.

You always choose films from different genres? Did you ever felt it was risky?

I will be shooting whole day and I don't like getting stuck for regular genres. I am happy that actors like Pawan Kalyan are accepting different genres which he also did for "Vakeel Saab". Scripts like this which were normal to me are becoming normal nowadays and I am pretty happy.

Tell us about your journey with Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan?

When I heard that Pawan Kalyan was doing, the scale of the film was increased gradually. There is a lot to learn from him. I worked with many stars across India, but he is different. He only speaks what is required.

Coming to Trivikram, he is very exciting personality. His discussions are valuable, and his knowledge in our culture and language is shown in his words. In every film from him, we learn something new. But particularly for "Bheemla Nayak," it is Trivikram in combination with Pawan Kalyan. So, there will be loads of knowledge to grab.

Tell us about working experience with Sagar?

Sagar always chooses what needs to be told and has control on sets. The way he upgraded while the process of "Bheemla Nayak" is fabulous. In fact, I was jealous of Sagar because he had great writer like Trivikram and actor like Pawan Kalyan on his side.

What made you to excite while watching the original version?

When I saw the original film, the movie begins and ends with the same emotion unlike general movies which begin and as it goes there are conflicts. This point excited me a lot.

What was the home work done to match Pawan Kalyan's energy?

Nothing much, I just got up like Daniel and went to the shoot, similar to Pawan Kalyan he never carried any baggage with him on to the sets. He was always like Bheemla Nayak.

Where the changes from original version were narrated to you before?

It was a process. When Pawan Kalyan was in, definitely there should be changes matching his craze and charishma. So, it was all planned and perfectly executed.

Upto what extent, Thaman was helpful to the movie?

Thaman is a blessing to the recent cinema movement. He has done a phenomenal job in his recent films, the same with "Bheemla Nayak."

What is the biggest compliment you received for Daniel Shekar character?

My father said that I gave a very satisfying performance and it is the biggest compliment because in general, he won't use any superlatives.

What kind of influence have you had in selecting scripts?

I have other reasons. The scripts I chose were never accepted by other heroes and left with no option. Over the years I understood the character but never had an idea what does hero mean? I used to tell my father that one day I will do a film without a song or fight and it will be a big hit, which is what I wished to do.

How is it working with your uncle Venkatesh for Rana Naidu?

It was fun working with him. Both of us entered into different zones with lots of energy. It will be very new, emotional and engaging.

Tell us about 'Virataparvam'?

The film's RR was done and almost ready to release. Have to plan a perfect date to release in between of these biggies. An official update will be out soon.