Mega 154: Chiranjeevi And Bobby's Upcoming Movie Is Titled 'Waltair Veerayya'…

When it comes to the mass avatars, megastar Chiranjeevi aces it with his amazing screen presence… Thus, even after taking a long break he once again preferred to go with the same appeal in his 150th movie Khaidi No. 150. Now, once again he is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with similar appeal in his upcoming movie which is being directed by young filmmaker Bobby. On the occasion of the Diwali festival, the makers unveiled the title of this film through social media. As expected the makers titled it 'Waltair Veerayya'.



Bobby and Chiranjeevi shared the title teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

This is My Dream, This is My Admiration towards my Demigod 🤩 Presenting you all the MASS MOOLAVIRAT @KChiruTweets garu as #WaltairVeerayya In the Avatar you have all been waiting to see him 🙌❤️ ▶️ https://t.co/pMTMIwpAwK SANKRANTI 2023 Release 🤘 Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl pic.twitter.com/uJFmiqUQnS — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 24, 2022

Along with sharing the teaser poster, Bobby also wrote, "This is My Dream, This is My Admiration towards my Demigod Presenting you all the MASS MOOLAVIRAT @KChiruTweets garu as #WaltairVeerayya In the Avatar you have all been waiting to see him https://youtu.be/PlS6KkFfMOM SANKRANTI 2023 Release Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl".

In the title poster, Chiranjeevi is seen sitting at the end of the boat holding the bidi… His mass avatar and Police cap along with the modish shoes made him own a completely unique appeal.

Chiranjeevi also wished his fans Happy Diwali through social media along with sharing the title poster of his 154th movie.

Coming to the title teaser, it is seen that some goons are waiting for Chiranjeevi but he enters with a complete mass appeal and shows off his hilarious side by holding the mobile and asking his fans to like, share and subscribe to the video. It is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself and thus it will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival. The shooting is wrapped up with continuous schedules. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

This movie will hit the theatres in the next year i.e on 14th April, 2022!