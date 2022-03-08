Mega 154: Chiranjeevi Welcomes Shruti Haasan And Drops A Special Pic On The Occasion Of The Women's Day

Today being the special day for all the women, most of the film stars are extending their wishes through social media and are also sharing pics of the important woman of their lives. On this special day, Megastar Chiranjeevi who is busy with a couple of movies introduced the lead actress of his movie Shruti Haasan and shared a special pic with her on this occasion…

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with Shruti Haasan, he also wrote, "On this Women's Day, delighted to Welcome you on board @shrutihaasan You bring Woman Power to #Mega154 @MythriOfficial @dirbobby #GKMohan @ThisIsDSP".

Both Shruti and Chiru twinned in black attires and looked modish with all smiles. Speaking about the movie, it is Chiranjeevi's 154th movie and is being directed by young filmmaker Bobby. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and rock star DSP will tune the songs.

Speaking about Shruti Haasan, she is all recovered from deadly Covid-19 and will now turn busy with her shootings. She is already part of Prabhas's Saalar and Balakrishna's 107th movie which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Salaar movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. It is being distributed by UV Creations in Telugu and KRG Studios in Kannada languages. This movie also has Jagapathi Babu essaying the role 'Rajamannar', Madhu Guruswamy and Eswari Rao in the prominent roles. Being a Pan-Indian movie, Salaar is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages too. It has Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer while Ravi Basur is composing the music. Shruri is essaying the role of Aadya in this most-awaited action entertainer. This movie will get released on 14th April, 2022 across worldwide theatres…

Chiranjeevi is also busy with Mohan Raja's Godfather and Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar movies.