Mega Domination failed before Manchu strategies

Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu were the prime contenders in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections. Both contested for the President's post. However, Manchu Vishnu tasted a victory today with a huge margin. Manchu Vishnu is extremely happy with this victory now.

What's more surprising is that the Mega domination has failed in front of the strategies of Manchu Vishnu. From the beginning, everyone knew the fact that the Mega family including Megastar Chiranjeevi are supporting Prakash Raj but the majority of the Mega family members did not take part in the election only.

The mega domination has completely failed before the strong strategies made by Vishnu Manchu. Vishnu Manchu faced all the strong comments and allegations and worked hard in attracting the other artists.

From the biggies in the film industry to small artists, Vishnu impressed everyone and won as the President today.